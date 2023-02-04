Reviewing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies N/A -14.30% -8.25% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 8.19, meaning that its stock price is 719% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 436.3, meaning that its stock price is 43,530% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 5 0 0 2.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 211.97%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than CCUR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $651.50 million 1.18 -$91.15 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About CCUR

(Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.