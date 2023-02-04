Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $18.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,970,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,668,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $108,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,021.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 691,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 658,671 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Further Reading

