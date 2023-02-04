Head-To-Head Review: Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) and Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Earthstone Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Earthstone Energy 26.98% 30.55% 17.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hong Kong and China Gas and Earthstone Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Earthstone Energy 1 3 2 0 2.17

Earnings & Valuation

Earthstone Energy has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.96%. Given Earthstone Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Earthstone Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $6.89 billion 2.59 $659.96 million N/A N/A Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 4.48 $35.48 million $3.59 3.75

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, laundry, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

