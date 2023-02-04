Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KORE Group and Koninklijke KPN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.54%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

This table compares KORE Group and Koninklijke KPN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million 0.69 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -3.50 Koninklijke KPN $7.24 billion 1.92 $1.52 billion N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -17.41% -17.71% -6.13% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats KORE Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television to retail and business consumers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer; Business; Wholesale; Network, Operations, and Information Technology (NOI); and Other. The Other’ segment consists of KPN Holding, Corporate Center, and eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

