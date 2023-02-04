Analyzing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 17.51% 24.07% 3.03% CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial and CompoSecure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 2 5 6 0 2.31 CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus price target of $39.27, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.67%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.95 $3.02 billion $6.10 6.07 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.78 $13.51 million $2.21 2.82

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats CompoSecure on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and installment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003, and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

