Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) Financial Comparison

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -894.68% -328.76% -46.44% Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential upside of 80.76%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 87.00 -$237.99 million ($1.06) -7.23 Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Puradyn Filter Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of oil filtration systems. It offers its bypass oil filtration systems under the Puradyn brand name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boynton Beach, FL.

