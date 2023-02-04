Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nel ASA from 10.10 to 10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Nel ASA Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

About Nel ASA

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.