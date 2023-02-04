Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $5.08

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 25.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $3.20 on Monday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.68.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

