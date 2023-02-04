Critical Contrast: Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) & M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Mynaric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mynaric has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.87%. Given Mynaric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

74.6% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mynaric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynaric has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -138.07% 8.49% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and Mynaric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A Mynaric $2.79 million 37.28 -$53.80 million N/A N/A

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mynaric.

Summary

Mynaric beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

(Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Mynaric

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

