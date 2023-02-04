Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($91.39).

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($83.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($101.27) to GBX 7,050 ($87.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($109.92) to GBX 8,200 ($101.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($88.92) to GBX 7,600 ($93.86) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,806 ($71.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,400 ($66.69) and a one year high of GBX 6,824 ($84.28). The stock has a market cap of £41.56 billion and a PE ratio of 1,366.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,819.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,058.93.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

