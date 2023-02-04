Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target at $26.36

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.36.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,383,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,469 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,810,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after purchasing an additional 214,919 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

