ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $5.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $218.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ThredUp by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

