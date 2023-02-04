Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Raised to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

