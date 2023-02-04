KeyCorp Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPS. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $213.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

NYSE UPS opened at $191.66 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

