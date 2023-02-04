Brokerages Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $30.50

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 44,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 90,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 85,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 559,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

