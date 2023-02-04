KeyCorp Weighs in on International Paper’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.36 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 235.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

