Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Increased by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Shares of HP stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

