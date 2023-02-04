Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,978,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 76,170 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 68,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

