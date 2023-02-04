Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

FLT stock opened at $218.20 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.