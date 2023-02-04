iHeartMedia, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for iHeartMedia in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for iHeartMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.71 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,082,000 after buying an additional 105,422 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after buying an additional 437,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,946,000 after buying an additional 118,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,729,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 726,157 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at iHeartMedia

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile



iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

