Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

AEM stock opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

