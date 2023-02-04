StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $2,165,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

