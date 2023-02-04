Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.