Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Raised by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,252,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,858,000 after purchasing an additional 431,695 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,809,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 7.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,688,000 after purchasing an additional 442,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,469,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

