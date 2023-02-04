Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Boosted by Analyst

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Capri Trading Down 0.1 %

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Capri from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of CPRI opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

