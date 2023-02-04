StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 120.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

