Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Boosted by Analyst

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HA opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.90. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian by 933.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,775,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,994,000 after acquiring an additional 516,014 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Hawaiian by 665.8% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $4,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,340 shares of company stock worth $269,783. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

