Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Increased by Analyst

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $17.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 87.00% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

MUSA stock opened at $253.77 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $164.30 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.90 and a 200 day moving average of $283.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.