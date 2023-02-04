Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bath & Body Works, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

