Raymond James Trims Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Target Price to $152.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.2 %

WCN opened at $132.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.14. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

