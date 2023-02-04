Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.