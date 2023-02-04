Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. Williams Companies has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.