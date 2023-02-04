Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.31.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 32,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

