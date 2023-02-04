ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.80.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ASGN to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of ASGN stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.
ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.
