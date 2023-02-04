WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 30,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,481 shares in the company, valued at $423,175.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 103,935 shares of company stock valued at $417,386. 7.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in WW International by 40.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.