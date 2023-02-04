Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZURVY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 560 to CHF 550 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $47.49 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

