Brokerages Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Target Price at $171.40

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of HELE opened at $119.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $82.94 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 525,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 45,426 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

