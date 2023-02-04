Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair lowered Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Paya alerts:

Institutional Trading of Paya

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paya by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Paya by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Price Performance

Paya stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Paya has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.