Comparing Largo (NYSE:LGO) & Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Largo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Largo and Sisecam Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $198.28 million 2.02 $22.57 million $0.22 28.45 Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.70 $24.40 million $3.13 8.15

Volatility and Risk

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Largo has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Largo and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 6.16% 6.11% 5.05% Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Largo and Sisecam Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 160.92%. Given Largo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Summary

Largo beats Sisecam Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

