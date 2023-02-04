Analyzing Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -49.72% -33.76% Anika Therapeutics -10.33% -2.49% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A Anika Therapeutics $152.44 million 3.08 $4.13 million ($1.09) -29.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Tau Medical and Anika Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 362.48%. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

(Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.