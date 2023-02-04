Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 655,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,128 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 235,683 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.