Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target at $100.00

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.