Head to Head Contrast: RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI) & Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RespireRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 2 10 0 2.83

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $91.69, suggesting a potential upside of 100.50%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is more favorable than RespireRx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -2,348.39% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -197.47% -84.14% -41.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RespireRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.14 million N/A N/A Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $351.41 million 9.12 -$454.02 million ($9.74) -4.70

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical beats RespireRx Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company was founded by Carl W. Cotman, Wayne Pambianchi and Gary S. Lynch on February 10, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Rock, NJ.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

