Contrasting Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tivic Health Systems and Medtronic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Medtronic 1 14 5 0 2.20

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $94.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Medtronic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 6.45 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Medtronic $31.69 billion 3.66 $5.04 billion $3.22 27.05

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Medtronic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -668.17% -120.72% -98.51% Medtronic 14.03% 13.52% 7.77%

Summary

Medtronic beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, including BestBuy.com and FSAStore.com. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment includes products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Neuroscience Portfolio is made up of cranial and spinal technologies, specialty therapies, and neuromodulation divisions. The Medical Surgical Portfolio is comprised of surgical innovations and respiratory, gastrointestinal, and renal divisions. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

