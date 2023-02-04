Reviewing Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rightscorp and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riskified $229.14 million 4.51 -$178.88 million ($0.69) -9.13

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Rightscorp has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rightscorp and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 0 2 4 0 2.67

Riskified has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.69%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A Riskified -45.76% -21.90% -18.49%

Summary

Riskified beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

