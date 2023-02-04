Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $19.83 Average PT from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Codexis by 1,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDXS opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

