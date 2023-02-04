Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $19.83 Average PT from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Codexis
Codexis Trading Down 3.7 %
CDXS opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $423.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.