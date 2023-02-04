American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) vs. Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Head-To-Head Review

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $990,000.00 3.92 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Rebel and Trailblazer Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Trailblazer Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Rebel and Trailblazer Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Rebel presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 539.11%. Given American Rebel’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

American Rebel beats Trailblazer Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

