Analyzing Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR)

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) and ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and ACRES Commercial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Host Hotels & Resorts $2.89 billion 4.72 -$11.00 million $1.13 16.88 ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.68 $33.92 million $0.62 15.45

ACRES Commercial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Host Hotels & Resorts. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Host Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Host Hotels & Resorts 17.36% 12.13% 6.66% ACRES Commercial Realty 30.43% 4.12% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and ACRES Commercial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and ACRES Commercial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Host Hotels & Resorts 0 3 6 0 2.67 ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $22.18, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. ACRES Commercial Realty has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.14%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.