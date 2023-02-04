Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives $386.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 340 ($4.20) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 420 ($5.19) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Monday. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

