Financial Review: Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) vs. MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -6.55% N/A -11.66% Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $645.27 million 1.35 -$5.28 million ($0.83) -16.79 Brookfield Reinsurance $8.53 billion 0.04 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MediaAlpha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MediaAlpha and Brookfield Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

